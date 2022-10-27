WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly will be out to keep a lethal strike rate in tact when he steps out two promising racehorses at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday.
The Donnelly stable has been enjoying a strong run of form, highlighted by a winning double at Wagga last Wednesday.
Donnelly bookended the 10-race Wagga card with a maiden victory to promising stayer Cliff House before Lipstick Swing made it two from two this preparation with an all-the-way win.
Donnelly will saddle up just two chances at Wagga on Friday as Cliff House steps out again, looking to back up his maiden win in the Vale Katrina Dimitropoulos Class One & Maiden Plate (1600m).
The four-year-old Starcraft gelding could hardly have been more impressive last start, running away for a three-length win after producing an eye-catching second at Narrandera on debut.
Found by his son Alex from the Greg Eurell stable in Melbourne, Cliff House has proven an astute purchase for just $7000.
"I've got to give him credit, he found the horse," Donnelly revealed.
"He went through the Easter Yearling Sales and went for $80,000. He was owned in Hong Kong and just wasn't good enough for Hong Kong. There was nothing wrong with him, they just said get rid of it.
"He wasn't even named or anything. Alex rang and said this horse is going through the sale unreserved...and said it will win at Wagga for sure."
Win at Wagga he did. And Donnelly, who races Cliff House with son Alex and good mate Geoff Ellis, believes the horse has a bright future.
"It wasn't a strong field (last start) but he did put them away well," he said.
"He's going to be so much better when he gets over more ground on a dry track but he couldn't have been more impressive really.
"The leader probably did stop a little bit the other day, but also too, once he hit the front he pricked his ears so he didn't know a lot about what he was doing.
"I expect him to get better with each race he has and (Friday) probably is not a real strong race either."
Jordan Mallyon takes over from Alysha Collett on Friday.
Donnelly's only real concern is the heavy track.
"I thought the track was probably only a (heavy) eight the other day and that helped him. It's really heavy (this time)," he said.
The second of Donnelly's runners is the promising Lunar Shoes.
Now a three-year-old, Lunar Shoes broke through for a win at his third start before finishing off his campaign in town when finishing down the track behind Kibou and Osipenko.
"He trialled well," Donnelly said.
"If you go through the quinella out of his races he ran in last prep, they were some pretty strong races. In his last start, Osipenko ran third in a group one the other day and Kibou won a stakes race and then got injured."
Albury apprentice Fiona Sandkuhl takes the ride on Lunar Shoes, who starts from barrier 13 in the Commins Hendriks Solicitors Class One Handicap (1200m).
The race was won by Another One in 2020 and Donnelly's Participator last year.
"He will run well. He's got a bit of an awkward draw though," Donnelly said.
Donnelly does not have any grand plans for the Odyssey Moon gelding this preparation.
"Not really. Just get this race out of the way and we'll have a look," he said.
"If he happened to win well, we'd probably look at a Highway because he's only won the one race. But unless they're really good, I like to win two races around here before we go to a Highway."
Friday's race meeting is Good Talk charity meeting and also Tradies Day at Wagga.
