A Wagga District Court judge will consider his verdict in the case of a man who was accused of pre-planning or aiding in a stabbing attack at Junee Correctional Centre.
Tyrone Raffaele Fera-Talarico, aged 22, appeared in Wagga District Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to one count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as part of a joint criminal enterprise.
Judge Gordon Lerve approved an application for the trial to be held without a jury.
The court was told Mr Fera-Talarico and another prisoner Anthony Tannous, also known as Wiseman, aged 20, entered the visiting room of Junee's jail at 2:05pm on May 15 last year.
At 2.30pm, Tannous approached an inmate sitting at a nearby table and stabbed him repeatedly, with one blow catching the victim on the neck and leaving a wound that put him in a hospital under intensive care.
After the stabbing attack started, Mr Fera-Talarico was recorded by security cameras joining in the attack by kicking and punching the victim until guards intervened less than 10 seconds after the first stab.
Mr Fera-Talarico was later found to have concealed in his sock a large nail that had a handle wrapped around it
On Tuesday, Crown Prosecutor Trevor Bailey claimed that Fera-Talarico and Tannous were both members of a prison gang called the Blood Lines and the victim was a member of the Outcasts or "the OC".
Mr Bailey claimed Fera-Talarico acted as part of a pre-planned attack or as an accessory at the fact.
Mr Bailey said witnesses had heard both Tannous and Fera-Talarico yell "F--- OC" after the attack and wanted to send a message that "the Blood Lines are not to be messed with".
In his closing address on Wednesday, Fera-Talarico's barrister, Daniel Grippi, said prosecutors had no evidence that his client had prior coordination with Tannous or aided him during the attack.
Mr Grippi argued that the prosecutor's claim that Fera-Talarico kept turning around in his seat in the visitors room because he was the "watchman" for Tannous.
"He was simply paranoid ... when his supposed target entered the room, he did the least amount of looking around," Mr Grippi said.
"At time of assault, [Fera-Talarico] was watching [a relative] on screen ... what the evidence shows is that he commenced the audio-video link session that he intended to.
"He committed no acts that could be construed as encouraging - that is important as the Crown must prove that he has done something to aid or encourage."
Fera-Talarico could instead be found guilty of common assault. Judge Lerve told the court he would deliver his verdict on Friday.
