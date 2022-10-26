Wagga's AusCycling Mountain Bike Cross Country Olympic (XCO) National Cup race has been delayed until next year.
The two-day event was due to be held on October 29 and 30, but was cancelled due to low registration numbers.
Course director Dan Beresford said weather events across the country were directly impacting registrations.
"A lot of riders from Victoria are not coming up, and Canberra. There's just too much uncertainty for people travelling," Beresford said.
It's not all bad news though, with the race to be rescheduled as part of the National Series, which Beresford said is a step up in competition from the National Cup.
Beresford and his brother-in-law John Clayton have worked for months designing the race courses, which will remain unchanged in 2023.
"We're going to run the same course, we've invested so much time into marking it out, planning it, we'll just leave it as is," Beresford said.
The duo spent the past weekend placing out markers for the course and Beresford said it was disappointing to know it was time wasted.
Despite wet weather over recent weeks Beresford said the course itself was looking good and had held up in the rain well.
"The track's really good, there would have been some wet puddles but obviously we haven't had as much rain as what other people have. If you go out this afternoon (Wednesday), the tracks will be near dry with all this wind, and a little bit of sun," he said.
"Our tracks hold up really well so on that side of it, it's really good, but unfortunately we just can't hold the race. There's no point having a race if there's only 30 or 40 entrants."
AusCycling has not yet determined the new date for the race.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
