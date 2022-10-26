Wagga residents are searching for ways to minimise rising utility bills after the federal budget announcement did not include any immediate assistance.
Announced on Tuesday night, cheaper childcare, extended paid parental leave, housing, cheaper medicines and stimulating wage growth emerged as the Labor government's response to rising cost of living.
"[Australians] need us to be responsible, reasonable and targeted - with policies that are affordable, fair and future focused, delivering a long-term economic dividend," Mr Chalmers said.
"They don't need us taking steps that would just make the problem worse."
For Wagga stay-at-home mum of seven Veronica Pitts, the budget did not address her key concern - gas and electricity bills.
"I was really a bit upset about how much they gave out to people," she said.
"I reckon they could have given us a bit more help."
Ms Pitts visited Service NSW's cost of living expo at Kooringal Community Hub on Wednesday to find more savvy ways to save money.
"There are some days we're struggling to kind of get around and make ends meet," she said.
"It's just kind of a bit hard, we're just trying to make it through."
Service NSW was among 12 organisations at the information session on Wednesday with representatives there to help residents understand any rebates and discounts they may be eligible for.
Regional manager Paul Sutton said the expo was targeted to help residents navigate online tools.
"We know cost of living is a concern for people, so this information session is about raising awareness of the more than 70 ways to save through government rebates and vouchers," Mr Sutton said.
"We are aiming to engage with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and highlight how people can complete more than 1000 government transactions as well as help reduce cost of living through Service NSW."
Noah's Ark Play Centre owner Abbie McCorquodale said her large electricity bills for her business has incentivised her to make the leap to solar energy.
She and her partner installed solar panels on their home about six years ago after receiving an eye-watering energy bill. Since then, it's saved them thousands.
"We got an electricity bill for a quarter that was about $1300 - so that's when we decided to then outlay that initial cost and now our electricity bills are down to $300 to $350," she said.
"We are looking to get solar here soon, which will benefit us through the days because we're here all day."
Ms McCorquodale said while families were finding it tougher to keep up with cost of living, many parents who bring their kids to the play centre operate under some sort of budget.
"Parents need to find something for their kids to do, and we're limited to what we've got in Wagga," she said.
The cost of living expo is on again on Thursday, October 27, at the Tolland Community Centre from 9.30am to 1.30pm.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
