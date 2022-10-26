The Daily Advertiser

Trevor Richards to coach Griffith for sixth season

Trevor Richards enjoys coaching the women's competition and is back for his sixth year.

Long-time Griffith women's coach Trevor Richards is back again for the 2023 Southern NSW Women's football season.

