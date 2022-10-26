Paul Habel is looking to use his more than two decades of experience in sports administration to help boost Wagga Cricket.
Habel is one of two new faces elected onto the Wagga Cricket board after being ushered in as the new chairman.
Brenton Crawford, who has been acting chairman since Kerry Geale stepped down due to health reasons, is vice-chairman.
Andrew Bomm has also come onto the board to join existing members Jeremy Naumann, Peter King, Eric Koetz and Luke Olsen.
Habel is hoping to ensure the game remains healthy.
"I'll be working with the other board members to ensure the competition is in good shape," Habel said.
"It's financially healthy, the clubs are going to work hard within their own environments and they own the game. We as the board is just there to oversee and ensure the checks and balances are right."
Habel spent 25 years working for the AFL, including being the AFL Southern NSW regional manager and more recently AFL Southern NSW community football manager.
However he is no stranger to cricket either.
He has been an umpire in Wagga Cricket and has also served as secretary of the Murrumbidgee Cricket Council previously.
"I'm quite happy to be involved in cricket, I've played a lot of cricket and umpired cricket here locally as well," he said.
"I'm just happy to put something back into the sport and work with the other board members in different portfolios to keep the game healthy in Wagga."
Habel will take on a local government liaison portfolio.
It's something he's very familiar with after his work with the AFL but cricket brings a different set of challenges.
Especially at the moment with wet weather plaguing the planned start of the season.
"I think the most important thing is at the start of each year we do an audit of what facilities look like so we can take aspects for improvement to council and get them fixed in the process," Habel said.
"It's about fostering really healthy relationships where we need to as those relationships are already there and the thing with facilities at different times they do deteriorate so we need to look at where we can find some improvement through council."
Habel doesn't expect play to be able to get under way any time in the coming weeks but it is far from an issue isolated to Wagga.
There were no completed matches across Cricket Albury-Wodonga or in the Griffith competition last week while flooding has had a big impact outside of the Riverina.
"I wouldn't think we would get cricket in for a couple of weeks with the way the weather is," Habel said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
