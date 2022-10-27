The Daily Advertiser

Henry Delves is looking forward to being back at the Swans as they look to make a charge up the ladder next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:09am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Delves is home to chase premiership glory with the Swans. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Recently signed Griffith forward Henry Delves is looking forward to helping the Swans return to the finals next year, with there being plenty of excitement at the club heading into next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.