The Daily Advertiser

Sam Barrow returns to coach CSU Women's team

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:14am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Barrow coaching his side during the 2022 Southern NSW Women's football season. Picture by Les Smith

There'll be no change to CSU's coaching team next year, with men's first grade co-captain Sam Barrow returning as head coach for the Bushpigs women's side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.