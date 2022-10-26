There'll be no change to CSU's coaching team next year, with men's first grade co-captain Sam Barrow returning as head coach for the Bushpigs women's side.
Outgoing CSU president Cameron Humphries said Barrow has built a good relationship with the team during his past two years as coach.
Humphries estimates just five players from the 2021 side returned in 2022, and said Barrow did a fantastic job at rebuilding what was an entirely new side.
"It's pretty exciting news for the club, providing a bit of stability signing Sam for another year. Obviously he won a premiership a couple of years ago and with a brand new team last season, we were still pretty competitive, after a massive turnover of girls," Humphries said.
"He's had a pretty strong relationship with the girls, especially with the new group of girls last season, he's grown those relationships going into this year."
As a co-captain during the men's season, Humphries said Barrow has proven his leadership skills both on and off the field.
Building up experienced players to be leaders within the group and retaining players from last season are core goals for the club heading into 2023.
CSU won three of their six home and away games last season before narrowly losing their semi-final game to Collingullie.
There's hope that retaining players will help the team climb the ladder next season.
"We're looking, obviously, to get back into the winning books, and try and improve on last year, working on retention and trying to hold as many players as we come from last year," Humphries said.
While official pre-season is yet to kick off the club has hosted several come and try nights with strong attendance.
After two COVID-19 impacted years, the university has returned to hosting in-person classes, to the Bushpigs benefit.
"Depending on how the season plays out and what the draw looks like, will affect our girls participation in the comp but it's looking good this year," Humphries said.
With the season usually starting nearly a month before uni returns, the Bushpigs can struggle with numbers in early rounds.
Humphries said that students who live away from Wagga often don't return until the season is halfway done.
"We found last year we lost a lot of girls for that reason. The season started very early and then by the time players were coming back to Wagga, they were only really playing two games and finals," he said.
While it would be ideal for CSU to have the season start later Humphries said the club understands its situation is unique and that it is realistically not possible to start the season later.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
