ON THE PACE: Wagga surface set for upgrade after passing big test

THE transformation of the Riverina Paceway surface continues to impress.
After plenty of issues early on, the track's ability to hold up to the recent spate of wet weather was really put to the test on Tuesday night.
Despite a storm lashing the track with five races still to run, the meeting was able to be completed.
Instead lightning strikes rather than the actual surface was the bigger concern.
Wagga president Maurice Finemore is thrilled.
"There was only a little bit of a problem down the back where the water couldn't get off as it was up against the fence so it was terrific," Finemore said.
With Wagga not racing for another three weeks after Tuesday's meeting the club is looking to upgrade the surface again.
PROMINENT Wagga breeder and owner Dianne Kelly is set to line up two odds on favourites in NSW Breeders Challenge finals on Saturday.
After winning her three-year-old fillies semi-final on Saturday night Steno has been installed as the $1.65 favourite after drawing barrier three.
Peaceful, who is the first foal of millionaire mare Frith, is rated a $1.70 chance despite losing her semi-final in Australasian record time a fortnight ago.
She will start from barrier one in the two-year-old fillies final.
BLAKE Micallef is looking to defend his Young Stars crown on a big night of racing at Menangle on Saturday.
Micallef will drive Go Jack Ryan for David Thorn with Oberon reinsman Justin Reynolds picking up the drive on Rocknroll Runa for David Kennedy.
Royce Gregory and Amanda Dean will also represent the region after qualifying for the J C Caffyn Plate.
LUKE Primmer had power in numbers at Wagga on Tuesday and it delivered him a breakthrough victory.
The Young trainer-driver lined up four chances in the last race and scored with Our Star And Back, who provided him with his first training in two years and first as a driver since February 2019.
However it did cost him 10 days on the sidelines after being found to have caused interference.
ADAM Richardson picked up his first winner since moving back to Queensland.
Richardson drove Sam Is Perfection to victory for Mark Butler at Albion Park last Tuesday.
After Richardson and new wife Alanah returned home to the Riverina two years ago they elected to head back north chasing more opportunities.
LEETON owner Michael Boots scored a metropolitan double at Albion Park on Saturday.
Boots is a part-owner of Swayzee before he then took out the last race with Debutante Party.
Boots also bred another winner on the card Camroller.
WEST Wyalong will hold their Carnival of Cups meeting on Friday.
After nominations were extended, an eight-race card has been assembled with the Pacers Cup the feature.
The first is at 12.49pm.
Wagga then races on Tuesday with the meeting to follow on from the Melbourne Cup day luncheon.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
