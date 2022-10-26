ALBURY trainer Ron Stubbs will launch a two-state city raid this weekend.
Promising sprinter Boss Lady Rocks will resume from a spell at Moonee Valley on Friday night before Tap 'N' Run heads to Rosehill on Saturday to contest the $125,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m).
Tap 'N' Run, who ran an impressive second behind Another One in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier earlier this year, resumed with a fast-finishing ninth at Warwick Farm last Wednesday.
The five-year-old has drawn the extreme outside barrier but that is not going to stop Stubbs from sending Tap 'N' Run to the Highway, where Jordan Childs will ride.
"With his racing pattern, I don't think the gate will have any impact," Stubbs said.
"He ran the quickest last 600, 400 and 200 of the day (last start) so it confirms his ability but he's certainly not the finished product. He's got to straighten out his racing manners.
"You know he's got the ability to win one but he's certainly got to put himself closer in the early stages if he's going to be competitive. You can't get back that far and win any race."
Boss Lady Rocks is drawn better in gate three for apprentice Alana Kelly in the $60,000 heat of the 955m Challenge at Moonee Valley.
Stubbs is happy with Boss Lady Rocks.
"Obviously first-up and with the restrictions with what work we can do, it's a bit hard to get a true gauge on her but I was very happy with her trial at Wagga the other day," he said.
"I don't think she's looked any better. We know that she will ping the barriers and put herself in a good position, it will just be a question of how far fitness will take her."
Both races have a heavy Southern District flavour.
The Mitch Beer-trained Flying Sultan is also bound for the Highway, while Wayne Carroll's Salute Again is among the emergencies.
Beer also has My Bold Boy and Seventh Seal in the 955m heat at Moonee Valley, while Phil Sweeney has Mr Moppett.
Beer's pair are dual acceptors at Wagga but he indicated My Bold Boy is likely to head to Moonee Valley, while Seventh Seal's preference is Wagga.
...
TALENTED Wagga mare Miss Kirribilli will resume at Randwick on Tuesday.
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly has picked out the $125,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1000m) to kick off Miss Kirribilli's campaign.
Miss Kirribilli has two wins and two seconds to her name from four starts and looked good when running second in a Wagga trial last week.
She finished off last preparation with a good second in a Highway and gun apprentice Tyler Schiller will take the ride.
"I was really happy with the trial. Nick Souquet was really happy," Donnelly said.
"She trialled well too before he first start. She's going well. It won't matter if it happens to be wet there either, she likes the wet."
Miss Kirribilli is raced by Richard Pegum, while the Riverview Turf Club syndicate lease half of her.
Donnelly revealed it looms as a big Melbourne Cup day for the syndicate, who will also have Wicklow running in the $2 million Big Dance.
"They've got a big team of them are going so they're rapt," he said.
...
TUMUT Turf Club will go without their annual Derby day meeting after the non-TAB card was transferred to Narrandera this week.
Narrandera Race Club has again come to the rescue of the local racing industry by putting up their hand to host the meeting on Saturday.
Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) chief steward Liam Martin inspected both Narrandera and Leeton racecourses on Tuesday before making the decision.
"Obviously Tumut's been hammered with rain," Martin said.
"I've been out and inspected Narrandera and also Leeton and Narrandera was the viable option."
Martin suggested racing would be on a heavy 10 at Narrandera.
"It would definitely be a heavy 10 and with favourable weather it's probably still going to be in the 10 range," he said.
"I was happy with it and I'm going to liase with the club and if needed I'll do another inspection (Thursday) afternoon."
Martin was also monitoring conditions at Wagga ahead of Friday's Good Talk and Tradies race day.
Wagga received more rain on Tuesday night but is expected to be right should it receive a couple of dry days in the lead up.
"I'm just going to monitor the conditions at this stage," Martin said.
"It's quite wet after the rain we had (Tuesday) night. At this stage, we're just monitoring but it should be ok."
The Berrigan non-TAB meeting scheduled for Saturday is also being monitored but is doubtful.
Corowa is set to race on Monday and is also being monitored after receiving 70 millimetres of rain from Saturday to Monday.
Martin said Racing NSW would look to add replacement meetings in coming months where possible.
...
THE early signs are good for Gundagai's Snake Gully Cup carnival.
After floodwaters hit the track for the second time in the space of a couple of months a fortnight ago, there were concerns for the popular two-day carnival.
But chief steward Liam Martin reported the early reports were positive that the track received minimal damage from the fooding.
"It's positive signs," Martin said.
"I'm going to do a track inspection up there next week. Seventy per cent (of the track) went under but doesn't look like they've copped a lot of damage as such.
"Hopefully they can race, we'll see how we go."
The carnival will be held over November 11-12.
...
SIMON Miller made a successful return to race-riding at Wagga last week.
Cancelled race meetings and some weight issues forced Miller to miss two months of racing.
The experienced jockey returned at Wagga last week and made an immediate impression, winning in his second ride back aboard Still In Fashion.
He had two rides on the day for a first and third.
...
THE $50,000 Picnic Championship (1400m) continues to be postponed.
It has been moved to Dubbo on Saturday after being postponed from Coonamble last Sunday.
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel and Cootamundra trainer Debbie Prest are both likely to have runners.
Gorrel has qualified Georgian Court and Would Be King, while Prest has Watermelon Wine.
Southern District-based riders Breanna Bourke, Emily Waters and Anaelle Gangotena are all set to take part.
...
CONDOLENCES to Wagga trainer George Dimitropoulos and his family after the sudden passing of his wife Katrina on the weekend.
Katrina was a much-loved member of the Cootamundra community, where she and George run the Popular Cafe.
She was also a respected member of the racing community, supporting George over many years.
...
GALLOPS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Saturday: Narrandera (non-TAB), Berrigan (non-TAB)
Monday: Corowa (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: West Wyalong (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
