Letters: Major rethink of Inland Rail project is absolutely required

Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong to get very fast trains, but we in Wagga get very big freight trains cutting through its heart. Time for a rethink. A very poorly decided route by the LNP governments.
While Australia leads the world in the take up of rooftop solar, not everyone owns a roof.
Overall, about one-third of Australians are renters, but in the 20-34 age group it is more than half. Ironically, this is the age group that is most concerned about global warming and wants to do more.
Fortunately, Australia's first solar garden in Grong Grong, NSW provides a new option for anyone in any state who is unable to put solar on their roof.
After joining the co-op for a small fee, members switch to the co-op retailer and buy a "plot" of panels, the cost of which is credited back over ten years on electricity bills. If the renter moves home, the arrangement can continue.
This community energy model has been successful in Germany and in the US, where the company US Solar is developing 14 community solar gardens in Colorado alone.
At last, no roof no longer means no solar. In Australia, the "solar for all" campaign is petitioning state governments to get behind these sorts of projects.
Readers can too, by visiting the Solar for All website and joining the campaign.
But anyone can join Australia's first solar garden right now. There are still plots available.
It seems our men's national cricket team members have decided to jump on the woke conga line in bashing energy suppliers.
So I am wondering, how many of them and their wives only have an electric car?
Have their private homes and any investment properties they have an interest in been disconnected from the current electricity grid and being supported only by batteries and solar panels?
Will they boycott day/night cricket matches that use lighting generated only from the current grid?
Let me see ... I think I can safely say no to all of those questions.
It seems many are happy to bash our energy suppliers and industries but are hypocrites when it comes to their personal lives, yet they can't see it.
Let's face it, this race to limit emissions will take time, let's not race into it, do it sustainably and in a way that has minimal impact on your pocket, lifestyle and in a way that will reduce the possibility of blackouts.
Without due diligence and careful planning there will be unintended consequences in this rush, mainly for you and me.
These elites of all persuasions have nothing to lose, they can pay for anything they want.
They can go to bed at night with that warm, fuzzy feeling of helping the world without any real consequences.
Can you afford to?
It's time they forget about their climate change woke campaigning and actually do what they are paid very handsomely to do - play cricket.
