Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, October 27

October 26 2022 - 6:30pm
Letters: Major rethink of Inland Rail project is absolutely required

RAIL RETHINK REQUIRED

Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong to get very fast trains, but we in Wagga get very big freight trains cutting through its heart. Time for a rethink. A very poorly decided route by the LNP governments.

