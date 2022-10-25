The Daily Advertiser

Rod Woodhouse strikes with in-form Woody Lombo

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 25 2022 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woody Lombo added to his impressive record as he brought up his third win in five starts for trainer Rod Woodhouse and driver Peter McRae at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night. Picture by Courtney Rees

Rod Woodhouse is used to being a different kind of busy at this time of year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.