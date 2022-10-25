Rod Woodhouse is used to being a different kind of busy at this time of year.
However the former Yirribee Pacing Stud boss is enjoying the change of pace, and the winners it's bringing.
Woody Lombo added to the strong start to his career as he brought up his third win from five career starts at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Leading all the way in a mile rate of 1:57.0, Woodhouse continues to be impressed with the son of Somebeachsomewhere.
"He's still just a big baby and I think he just needs some more racing," Woodhouse said.
"It was a nice race for him today, he got into it nicely, and he got the draw, Pete (McRae) drove him well, he got away with an easy quarter and he's got good speed and he can stick."
Woody Lombo, who is yet to finish out of the placings, went on to down Be My Girl by 4.5 metres.
However a move to the stable of leading reinsman Chris Alford and daughter Alison could be on the agenda with the Vicbred Super Series coming up at the end of the year.
"He's a nice horse and I'm going to have to think about what I'm going to do with him," Woodhouse said.
"I might send him down to son-in-law Chris for the Vicbred. He drove him in his first race at Cobram.
"That's probably the plan at the moment."
After deciding to retire, Woodhouse has been enjoying being able to focus more on the training aspect.
He has almost doubled his winners from last season, with Woody Lombo his 11th for the season, and he's had less than half the amount of starts as last year.
"We're still at the stud but Jake (Stockton) is flat out doing that while Pete and I just work the five or six horses and fill in the rest of the day," Woodhouse said.
"We're having a bit of a run, and you have your runs and ups and downs but we're up at the moment so it's going good."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
