COLLINGULLIE-GP
IN: Kane Flack (North Wagga)
OUT:
COOLAMON
IN: Max Hillier (Coleambally), Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets), Tim Oosterhoff (Killarney Vale), Chase Grintell (Turvey Park)
OUT:
GANMAIN-GG-M
IN: Tom Quinn (Queensland)
OUT: Luke Walsh (retirement), George Alexander (Osborne)
GRIFFITH
IN: Rhys Pollock, Dean Simpson, Alex Page, Alec McCormick (Queanbeyan), Henry Delves (Ainslie), Daniel Peruzzi, Luke Peruzzi (Coleambally)
OUT: Jamie Best (Queanbeyan), Will Ellis, Ryan Best (Barellan)
LEETON-WHITTON
IN: Kabe Stockton (Barellan), Chase Neutze (Coleambally)
OUT:
MANGOPLAH-CUE
IN: Harry Fitzsimmons (EWK), Dean Lord (Queanbeyan)
OUT: Trent Castles (Jindera), Nick Collins (Noosa), Tom Keogh (Lockhart)
NARRANDERA
IN: Jack Powell, Tom Powell (Ainslie)
OUT:
TURVEY PARK
IN: Hayden Smith (Woori Yallock), Antony Forato (La Salle)
OUT: Tom Yates (TRYC), Chase Grintell (Coolamon)
WAGGA TIGERS
IN: Dylan Morton, Harry Kelly (PHOS Camden), Ben Kelly (Norwood), Sam McNaughton
OUT: Brayden Bigham (Central Murray), Lewis Waters (Wodonga Raiders)
BARELLAN
IN: Jason Taylor, Jed Simpson, Jack Carroll-Tape (Queanbeyan), Will Ellis, Ryan Best (Griffith)
OUT: Sean Ellis (retirement), Kabe Stockton (Leeton-Whitton)
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
IN:
OUT: Andrew Dickins (Tocumwal), Jeff Ladd
COLEAMBALLY
IN:
OUT: Luke Hillier (Darwin), Curtis Steele (TRYC), Max Hillier (Coolamon), Chase Neutze (Leeton-Whitton), Daniel Peruzzi, Luke Peruzzi (Griffith), Jade Hodge (retirement)
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
IN: Jacob Tiernan (Cootamundra), Liam Hard (Dingley), Connor Quade (MCUE), Ayden Hill (Croydon North-MLOC), Alex Smith (Turvey Park)
OUT: Harry Fitzsimmons (MCUE), Heath Northey (overseas), Nico Sedgwick
MARRAR
IN: Connor Willis (Osborne), Brad Turner (retirement)
OUT: Jack Reynolds (North Albury), Logan Gray (year off), Sam Emery (Tuggeranong)
NORTHERN JETS
IN: Mitch Haddrill (retirement)
OUT: Charlie McCormack (Coolamon)
NORTH WAGGA
IN:
OUT: Cayden Winter, Nathan Dennis (North Albury), Matt Parks (TRYC), Kane Flack (Collingullie-GP)
TEMORA
IN: Jimmy Kennedy (Collingullie-Glenfield Park), Will Reinhold (Port Melbourne)
OUT:
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
IN: Curtis Steele (Coleambally), Matt Parks (North Wagga), Donald Roberts (Eastlake), Tom Yates (Turvey Park)
OUT: Dale Cummins (Queensland)
ALBURY
IN: Justin Carney (Nyngan Tigers), Lachie Munro (Orange CYMS)
OUT:
BROTHERS
IN:
OUT: Connor McCauley (Junee)
GUNDAGAI
IN: Manu Vanisi (West Belconnen), Tristan Eldridge (Queanbeyan Blues), Joe Bromage (time off)
OUT: Luke Berkrey (Jamberoo), Nathan Rose (Kangaroos)
JUNEE
IN: Daniel Foley, Pat Guthrie (Kangaroos), Hayden Diggins (Moruya), Jeffery Robert (PNG Hunters), Zach Singh, David Williams (Belconnen United), Ben Fisher (Wigan St Jude's), Connor McCauley (Brothers)
OUT:
KANGAROOS
IN: Nathan Rose (Gundagai), Luke Ingram (Mackay), Troy Barby (year off), Tyler Jones (Bombala)
OUT: Daniel Foley, Pat Guthrie (Junee)
SOUTHCITY
IN:
OUT:
TEMORA
IN:
OUT:
TUMUT
IN: Michael Cullen (Queanbeyan Kangaroos), Michael Fenn (North Sydney)
OUT: Joe Roddy (Canberra Raiders)
YOUNG
IN: Atu Tupou (Queanbeyan Blues), Tom Demeio, Ryan Dodson (Cronulla juniors) Tallis Smith (time off)
OUT: Mitch Cornish, Tyler Cornish (Goulburn City Bulldogs)
