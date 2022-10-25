The Daily Advertiser

Transport for NSW to conduct night works at Sturt Highway, Elizabeth Avenue intersection

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
October 25 2022 - 10:00am
There was clear damage to parts of the Sturt Highway near Forest Hill earlier this month. Picture by Les Smith

Motorists heading to Wagga's airport or through Forest Hill can expect some traffic interruptions over the next week, as night works begin on a section of the Sturt Highway.

