Motorists heading to Wagga's airport or through Forest Hill can expect some traffic interruptions over the next week, as night works begin on a section of the Sturt Highway.
Transport for NSW has advised it will be conducting maintenance and resurfacing the intersection of the Sturt Highway and Elizabeth Avenue - the main entrance into Forest Hill.
Traffic control, single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place while the work takes place.
Both lanes of the highway will be open during the day - however the 40km/h speed limit will remain in place for the duration of the project.
The road resurfacing will be carried out between 7pm and 7am from Thursday, October 27 up until Monday, October 31.
According to Transport for NSW, the works will result in a stronger and safer road, as well as reduced maintenance costs.
A detour around the intersection will be put in place along Brunskill Avenue and Fife Street while the resurfacing takes place.
Heavy vehicles will have continued access to Elizabeth Avenue under traffic control.
The works come just one week after another section of the Sturt Highway - between the Borambola rest area and the Tasman Road intersection - were also repaired by the NSW government.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
