Five Riverina and Farrer league netballers have progressed to phase two of Netball NSW's under 17 state team trials.
After impressing selectors in Sydney over the two day trials this week, the group will show what they're made of once again this Saturday.
Georgia McCormack (Northern Jets), Emily McPherson (Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong), Brooke Buckley (Leeton-Whitton), Ava Moller (Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes), and Zoe Hutchinson (Narranderra) will compete alongside nearly 100 of the state's best junior netballers.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Netball NSW runs three phases of trials before making the final squad selection including the 12-player team and a train-on squad.
The state squad will attend a training camp in November before committing to twice-a-week training sessions, individual conditioning and skill development sessions.
Squad training prepares the team for the National Netball Championships to be held in Darwin in April, 2023, with the final squad to be announced in early November.
Tumut's Lily Webb was also selected for the next phase. Moller was part of the 2022 train-on squad for the NSW under 17's team.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.