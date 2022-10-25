Twelve years after winning his first, Tumut co-coach Lachlan Bristow was named Player of the Year for the second time.
The Blues employ a process where the highest pollscorer across all their grades takes out the club's biggest award.
Bristow won it in his first season in the Weissel Cup and completed a dominant season with his second top nod.
Bristow was pleased to pick up the award again.
"It's something I'm pretty proud of considering it was 12 years ago that I got my first one and a lot of things have happened in that time," Bristow said.
"I gave the game away for a while and it's pretty crazy to think 12 years later I would be back there receiving the award again.
"It's pretty cool."
It capped off a dominant season for Bristow, who also took out the Weissel Medal.
"You don't really play for those personal awards but they are nice when they come your way," he said.
"A bit of hard work has gone into it this year, it was disappointing we didn't get the main one we wanted as a group but it has been a really enjoyable year."
Bristow was also the club's highest point scorer (132) and leading tryscorer (13) while Sullivan Cup player Lachlan Breed was named overall player's player.
Adam Pearce was named the first grade best and fairest winner.
It was the first time their premiership winning co-coach has taken out the award for the first time since 2007, his first full season in first grade.
"It was lovely," Pearce said.
"I like being in the middle as I think it suits my game. I'm slowing down a bit with age and it's a bit easier to defend in the middle and I get my hands on the ball a little bit more."
It adds to four the 35-year-old won with Queanbeyan Kangaroos.
Bristow thought it was well deserved after the veteran forward was moved into lock in the past two seasons.
"Adam is so consistent, he never plays a bad game and I thought he was awesome for us this year moving into the middle," he said.
"Due to injuries and what not he took on a bigger role with a lot more minutes and I thought he did exceptionally well in that role.
"It's a lot better for the team, suits my game, and with Zaccy (Masters) being out a lot this year I had to stand up a little bit more."
Pearce will play on next season as the Blues look to replicate their season in 2019.
Jed Pearce took out the player's player award despite missing the back end of the year with a knee injury, Mitch Ivill was named best back, Jordan Anderson most consistent while Malik Aitken was named senior rookie of the year as well as taking out the coaches award.
Joe Roddy was named junior rookie of the year while Dean Bristow was given the John Hobby Award for his contribution to the club this season.
Flynn Piper-Bye (reserve grade), Julia Day (leaguetag) and James Booby (Weissel Cup) were named best and fairest winners in the other grades while Dylan Taylor and Bailey Piper shared the nod in the Sullivan Cup.
Dan Roddy took out the club person of the year while Ken Keenan was volunteer of the year.
