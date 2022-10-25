The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, October 26

October 25 2022 - 6:30pm
Letters: Wagga, now is the time to speak up on Inland Rail

HAVE YOUR SAY ON RAIL

The problem with good planning is that it goes unnoticed. Compare that with bad planning that causes pain and frustration on an ongoing basis; and with the bad planning that is the Inland Rail route coming through Wagga. It is pain that will continue every hour for decades.

