Letters: Wagga, now is the time to speak up on Inland Rail

The problem with good planning is that it goes unnoticed. Compare that with bad planning that causes pain and frustration on an ongoing basis; and with the bad planning that is the Inland Rail route coming through Wagga. It is pain that will continue every hour for decades.
Now is your last chance to have this bad planning replaced by a good plan. The e-petition that is asking for the federal government to reconsider the Inland Rail route closes tonight. Have you signed it? Have you passed the link to friends, neighbours and fellow workers?
If you don't have access to the internet, get in touch with your local member by letter or phone. The rail line will not go away unless we do something. The link for the e-petition is: https://www.aph.gov.au/e-petitions/petition/EN4453.
Should equity in the family home be treated as an asset? Does treating the family home as a sacred cow keep the price of overall housing (and, as a result, rent) artificially high? Is manipulating one's money and assets to get the full old-age pension fair?
You are a homeowner wanting a full old-age pension but you have too much money and too many assets; can anything be done? You put the money and liquidated assets into home improvements. As far as the government is concerned, your home is invisible. It goes way up in value, your money and assets are now below the 'limbo stick', and you can get the full pension. How do renters stand a chance when the government is so unfair?
Would the implementation of a transfer tax on the sale of freehold property to foreigners influence the price of housing? Would a transfer tax of 100 per cent on the equity in freehold property purchased by foreigners discourage them from buying such property in Australia? Would doubling the refund deposit on cans and bottles from 10 cents to 20 cents encourage recycling? Would applying the same refund deposit of 20 cents (where practical) to other containers made from non-degradable materials help in the fight against pollution?
Would the creation of a practical think tank on climate change be helpful? Would debating the idea of a scrupulously controlled release of iron (and most probably manganese) off the coast of Antarctica to encourage the growth of carbon-absorbing algae be of use?
Can we turn the justice system on its head? Can we put the interests of victims before the interests of perpetrators - especially young, violent perpetrators?
Congratulations to the Diamonds for taking the tough stance of standing up for their values and rejecting sponsorship from organisations that do not align with their principles.
As former Diamonds captain Sharni Nordor stated: "We have put too much into our sport to give social licence to a company whose profit-at-all-cost attitude puts our future in danger. Be better".
We can only learn from their hard decision and be better ourselves by not allowing fossil fuel companies to buy social licences/acceptance that hides their destruction of the planet.
