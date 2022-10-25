Returning Brookdale Bluebells coach Marc Hyde is excited for what his side can bring to the 2023 season of the Southern NSW Women's competition.
Leading the team for a second season, Hyde said last year was a good learning year for the Bluebells, and he hopes to see continued improvement from the team.
"Last year, we didn't win a game but we were in a really tough side of the draw. The girls played some really good footy but just couldn't come away with the win," Hyde said.
Bluebells played in Pool A for the 2022 season based on their 2021 percentage, narrowly missing out on a Pool B spot.
In 2023 Hyde said he focus won't be on wins and losses, but continuing to build strength within the team.
"As long as the girls are enjoying it and having fun and learning, that's probably the main goal," he said.
Six Bluebells players travelled to Lavington to play in the North East Border Female Football League over winter. Hyde hopes their increased experience and improved skills will help boost the team and encourage players to lift their game over summer.
"They played (for Lavington) all year this year, and it was really good for their football development as well, but also they've made a few more connections," Hyde said.
He's also hoping to see a few Lavington girls don the Bluebells guernsey during their off season. Any additional experience in the team is beneficial he said.
"Having four or five good players, it does boost a women's side a lot more than it would in a men's team," Hyde said.
Many Brookdale players are netballers from Osborne and Lockhart, and Hyde said they've taken well to the increased physicality of football.
With a squad of close to 30, Hyde said he has no intentions of closing his books, instead hoping to bring as many players to the team as possible.
Hyde said that the competitions timing and nature means players are more likely to be unavailable for games, and a large list ensures no player misses out and that the side can field a team each week.
"You need every bit of that 30, I think with injuries and unavailability. At this point, it's not like men's football, players will miss a couple of games here and there, which is why we like high numbers," he said.
Always on the hunt for more players, Hyde said the team will begin their pre-season next month on November 18.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
