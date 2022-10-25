The Daily Advertiser

Brookdale Bluebells sign Marc Hyde for 2023 season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 25 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brookedale Bluebells have re-signed Marc Hyde as their 2023 coach.

Returning Brookdale Bluebells coach Marc Hyde is excited for what his side can bring to the 2023 season of the Southern NSW Women's competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.