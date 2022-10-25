Josh Ayers is yet to lock down where his future lies despite adding to his impressive haul of best and fairest awards.
In his second season with Young, after linking with the club during the COVID shortened 2020 season, Ayers was named as their best and fairest winner.
It adds to the Les McIntyre Medal he won last year after sharing honours as the best player in the Canberra Raiders Cup when he was also named best for West Belconnen.
He won three straight best and fairest awards at Queanbeyan Kangaroos before first making the move to Group Nine, however the 36-year-old was surprised to win another one.
"It was pretty good, I think there were other blokes who deserved it more than me but it was a good surprise," Ayers said.
"I thought Hally (Nic Hall) would have taken out both after he got player's player."
Ayers, who finished fourth in the Weissel Medal this season, is no stranger to best and fairest awards after 20 years playing first grade but isn't one to keep count.
"I don't really like getting awards but when you do receive them," Ayers said. "It's maybe 13 or 14 I don't really know but I've won a few."
Ayers is yet to decide where he will play next year after travelling from near Gunning to play for the Cherrypickers.
Making a later decision is generally how he likes to approach things.
"I'll be speaking to Young as soon as I know what I'm doing but usually I take a couple of months off footy just to hang out with the family and do something with the kids," Ayers said.
"I kinda push footy to the back of my mind as it is unfair to them. They do a lot of travelling, are always at my footy so I just switch off completely.
"More than likely I'll be back out at Young but I will need to speak to the family and see if they want to travel back out there again."
However the chance to go one better is a big carrot.
Ayers is yet to taste premiership success despite playing in four first grade grand finals since making his debut as a 16-year-old.
He carried a knee issue into this year's decider but thought Gundagai just went to another level with the title on the line.
"As I said to the boys it is a learning experience for them and it took us a bit by shock," Ayers said.
"They were on fire that day and we were just behind the eight ball the whole day.
"All those young fellas out there will be better off for the experience and I said they should be proud of what they did all year. To even make it to a grand final is a huge achievement, the town was right behind us and I know I'd love to go one better."
Ayers also won the best forward award while Hall added the best back nod to being named player's player.
Jake Walker was named best defensive player while Jayke Hogan won the Brad McKenzie Award.
Harry Fitzpatrick (reserve grade), Anna Hall (leaguetag), Billy Corcoran (Weissel Cup) and Jake Cayfe (Sullivan Cup) won the best and fairest awards in the other grades.
The Ted Sell Memorial for the Weissel Cup player with the most potential went to Corey Lucas, Andrew Smith and Pat Reynolds shared the clubperson of the year awards, Greg Smith was named manager of the year, Nayah Freeman and Kyle Richens were named coach of the year for their efforts with the Sullivan Cup side.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
