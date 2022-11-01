Wagga cyclist Tyler Beruldsen is about to take on one of his biggest challenges to date with him preparing for the Crocodile Trophy that begins on November 4.
The Croc Trophy held in Cairns is the world's oldest and most iconic mountain bike stage race and sees competitors race over eight days and cover over 700km
Beruldsen is looking forward to the challenge ahead, with him initially supposed to compete in the event in 2020 before it got cancelled due to Covid.
"Yeah I'm very excited," Beruldsen said.
"It's been a two year process since 2020, so I'm looking forward to the race finally coming up."
With Beruldsen to cover over 700km during the course of the Croc Trophy, he was hoping to get a fair bit of training in ahead of the mammoth event.
However, recent wet conditions have meant that his preparation has not been at the level that he was hoping for in the lead up to the event.
"It's been very poor honestly," he said.
"I haven't been able to get out, just with the weather conditions and work as well.
"My training is not where I would like it to be, so I'm not as fit as I was even before the nationals a couple of months ago that we had here in Wagga.
"I kind of dropped off a bit since then, but I'm still looking at going pretty well."
With riders coming from countries such as Belgium, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Austria and Germany there will be a lot of competition for Berduldsen.
Despite the quality of riders in the field, he is feeling confident that he will be able to pull off a great result.
"I was initially hoping for top 10," he said.
"But I reckon if I can break in the top 20 I will be very happy.
"I'm also just looking forward to completing the Croc Trophy without any injuries or broken parts after the eight days of racing."
While only waiting two years to compete in the event, Beruldsen has been hoping to take part for a lot longer.
"It's been on my bucket list ever since I found out about it maybe 10 years ago," he said.
"I'm really keen to have a crack at it and then depending on how I go, I might look at it again in probably another two years."
While Beruldsen has got a massive challenge ahead of him once he starts the race, he has first got to navigate his way up to Cairns which will be a feat in itself.
"We head up on Sunday and hopefully get there about Wednesday depending on the flood and rain," he said.
"Between Cairns and Wagga there has been a fair few roads that have been closed and currently flooded.
"So we have got to take a few different detours then the normal route.
"They have had a little bit of rain up there, but it is mostly just dry and humid at the moment.
"Hopefully it stays like that as well."
