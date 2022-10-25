A crisis meeting held by Wagga Softball Association has saved their men's competition from going into recess.
With just two teams registered ahead of round one, the meeting was called to determine what could be done to boost participation numbers.
Association secretary Kylie Sarantakos said nearly 40 members of the softball community attended the meeting, with competition details finalised by the end of the night.
"We invited anyone to come so that we could get a bit of a voice from the community about what they wanted and what worked for them," Sarantakos said.
Three more teams were ready to be registered by the end of the night, with two games to be played on a Monday evening, allowing one team to have a bye each week.
The Association had already been taking feedback on when the men's competition should be run and it was determined that the existing Monday night slot remained the best option.
The competition remains fully competitive, but Sarantakos said there will be injections of social engagement, such as weekly barbecues between games.
Teams will provide an umpire each week for the game they are not playing, with Sarantakos saying every small donation of time makes the competition easier to run.
"Everyone left with a good feeling that they were all being heard. At the end of the day we all want to be able to play softball and we want the competition to be able to continue," she said.
Sarantakos said that ensuring the men's competition runs is part of the future proofing of softball in Wagga.
"If we don't have a men's competition we don't have anywhere for our juniors to go," she said.
"There's a lot of sports out there, and lots of different sports for men but we don't want our competition to end when the players leave juniors."
All Wagga Softball Association round one games were washed out, with round two due to start this weekend.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
