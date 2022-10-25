BARELLAN is still hopeful of appointing a co-coach alongside Alex Lawder.
The Two Blues reappointed the Canberra-based Lawder for a third season as coach last month on the back of Barellan's best season since their return to the Farrer League in 2015.
Both the club and Lawder were keen to find a co-coach, however, that is locally-based.
Lawder revealed this week that the search had progressed.
"It's going pretty good," Lawder said.
"We had some more discussions (on the weekend).
"The guy we're talking to is still sitting on the fence but we're hoping for the best."
Barellan kicked off their recruitment campaign in fine style this week when they announced the signings of Queanbeyan trio Jason Taylor, Jed Simpson and Jack Carroll-Tape.
They will be without the retiring Sean Ellis, and Kabe Stockton, who has returned to Leeton-Whitton.
Taylor and Simpson will rotate on-ball and in defence, while Carroll-Tape will provide some more speed on a wing.
Lawder wants to ensure players like Taylor and Simpson, through rotations, spend as much time on the ground as possible.
"I want to change the way we're doing our rotations," he said.
"I've been trying to build our depth in certain positions so we can keep our better players on the field for longer.
"Depth has always been our weaker point so if we can have rotations through the midfield and backline and other rotations midfield and forward then it keeps our best players on the field and they're still getting a breather."
The injection of the Irvin brothers, Riley, Mitch and Lucas, along with the speedy Dean Schmetzer and Hugh McKenzie, provided Barellan with some much needed youth and firepower this season.
Carroll-Tape will also bring speed in another calculated move by the Two Blues to inject pace into a squad that has long been renowned for their ability to win the contested ball.
