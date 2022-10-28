BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
"If only the walls could talk in this very large bedroom where three young boys grew up - years ago, they even had their own ensuite, reverse-cycle air conditioning and access to a large back yard," selling agent Les Kelly said.
"As you enter this lovingly-maintained home you will go back in time with a lot of the original fixtures."
The older-style functional kitchen has ample cupboard space and there's unique tiling on the bathroom floor and parquetry flooring in the foyer.
The home has four generous bedrooms, three with built-in robes and high ceilings.
The lounge room has gas heating which opens onto the dining room.
Over the years the closed-in back verandah has also been used as a dining area.
The home has multiple storage areas including a walk-in cupboard for larger items.
Outside the home is a large barbecue area, some small shedding and also a larger shed that could easily be made into additional living space.
The two-car carport has access to the secure rear yard.
This home is within walking distance to Wagga's shops and nightlife and within commuting distance to Charles Sturt University and the industrial area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.