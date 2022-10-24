The Daily Advertiser
Police

Victorian man to face court on illegal hunting charges after alleged hunting in Yanga National Park

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 24 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 10:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Victorian man will face court over alleged illegal hunting near Balranald. Picture by NSW Police

Police have charged a 30-year-old man over alleged hunting offences in western Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.