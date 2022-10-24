Police have charged a 30-year-old man over alleged hunting offences in western Riverina.
On May 21 a vehicle was observed leaving the Yanga National Park, about 50 kilometres north of Balranald, following several alleged rural crimes at the park and adjacent private land.
Police said the ute was seen with a number of dogs on the tray equipped for hunting, and when sighted allegedly sped off.
This matter was reported to the police and an ongoing investigation was conducted by rural crime investigators from the Barrier Police District.
The 30-year-old male is to appear before the Hay Local Court on November 8.
Rural crimes can be reported to your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
