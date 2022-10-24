Flooding is set to return to Wagga as heavy rains forced the closure of a major Riverina airport this week.
Griffith Council announced on Monday morning it had shut the city's airport "until further notice to all aircraft as a precautionary measure to ensure safety," citing heavy rainfall overnight.
Streets turned to rivers in parts of Griffith as the Bureau of Meteorology's Griffith airport station recorded 98.4 millimetres of rain between 9am Sunday and 6pm Monday.
A council spokesperson said staff will continue to assess the situation and advise of any changes going forward.
Heavy rainfall has also hit several other Riverina towns including Deniliquin, which recorded 75.8 mm, while Temora recorded 43.4 mm and Young 77.8 mm.
Meanwhile, Wagga recorded significantly lower falls, with 25 mm falling at the airport in that period.
The Bureau of Meteorology also issued multiple severe weather warnings for large parts of the Riverina on Monday.
The rainy skies are set to hang around throughout the week across the Riverina.
Turning to the catchments, the Burrinjuck Dam recorded 34 mm over the weekend, with the dam spilling at a capacity of 105.21 per cent at 9am on Monday morning.
It comes as the bureau announced flooding is set to return to Wagga with the Murrumbidgee River predicted to reach the minor flood level of 7.6 metres on Thursday with further rises a possibility.
Floodwaters also continue to impact travel across the Riverina forcing the closure of several major thoroughfares including the Sturt Highway which remains closed between Darlington Point and Collingullie.
The Newell Highway is also closed between Jerilderie and Gillenbah, while the Riverina Highway is closed between Federation Way and Bull Plain Road near Coreen.
A number of Wagga roads also remain closed. For more information check the Wagga City Council website.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Flood warnings are also current for southwest NSW. Further details can be found at: http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
