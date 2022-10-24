Wagga residents have been left out of the loop after the Bureau of Meteorology's weather radar for the city went offline late last week.
A spokesperson for the bureau said the Wagga radar "experienced an outage" due to a "transmitter failure" last Friday.
The outage has left people unable to view the Wagga weather radar page on the bureau's website.
In some good news however, the bureau said it aims to restore the radar to service by Friday this week.
"Bureau technicians are currently investigating and working to have the radar back online as a matter of priority," the spokesperson said.
The bureau said forecasts and warnings are not impacted by this outage and continue to be published on the bureau's website and on the weather app.
In further good news, the spokesperson said [radar] images on the bureau's website and app are not impacted by the outage.
"There is overlapping coverage from neighbouring radars including to the south-west from Yarrawonga radar and to the east by the Canberra radar," they said.
"People using the bureau's weather app will not experience any change, while web users can view the Yarrawonga radar or the Canberra radar on the website as an alternative.
The spokesperson said the bureau's weather forecasts and weather warning service has "been designed so that it is resilient and not dependent on any one piece of equipment."
"Radars form only one part of the bureau's observing network," they said.
The bureau said forecasts and warnings for all regions are based on a combination of many different observing systems.
"These include satellites, automatic weather stations, radars, rain gauges, and hydrological monitoring stations," the spokesperson said.
"The composite nature of these systems allows specialist staff to monitor approaching weather and issue forecasts and warnings.
"The bureau's MetEye service also provides publicly accessible images showing temperature, rain and wind information."
The bureau said members of the public can also access satellite images from the Himawari-8 satellite.
"These images are also available from the bureau's website and show cloud cover and lightning strikes," the spokesperson said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
