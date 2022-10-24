Towns across large swathes of the Riverina are on the alert after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning this afternoon.
In a statement issued about 4.45pm on Monday, the bureau said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Riverina towns which may be affected include Narrandera, Temora, West Wyalong, Young, Griffith and Hay.
The bureau said a low in northwest Victoria is extending a trough up into southwest Queensland.
"Thunderstorms are developing in the moist airmass to the east of this trough on Monday," the bureau said.
Some Riverina towns have already been hit hard with Young recording 21 millimetres of rainfall in just 30 minutes on Monday afternoon.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
