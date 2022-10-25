Wagga Heat basketballer Angus Lourey will jet off to the United States next year after his selection for the AUSA Hoops program.
The 17-year-old trialled in Sydney last month for the 2023 tour squad, which will take him to play in basketball tournaments in Chicago and Dallas, with the hopes of being picked up by a college.
College basketball is big business in the US, and the AUSA Hoops program strives to get Australian athletes in front of American talent scouts.
Lourey said he's been thinking about playing in the States for several years, after making his first representative team at age 13.
"America is where the sport mainly is, that's where the biggest league in the world, the NBA, is and that's where the best players in the world are," Lourey said.
"You have to be over there to get a chance."
Lourey has been playing in Wagga Heat's men's side for the past two years and said it was a big step up from the junior competition.
The increased physicality of men's basketball took some getting used to, but he is hopeful it will benefit him on tour.
Lourey will travel to the US in July next year, and will partake in training camps over the next six months to hone his skills.
College's scout for players at Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) competitions during the American summer, offering college scholarships to the best players.
Humble in his selection, Lourey hasn't told his friends and teammates about his plans for next year.
Receiving news of his selection via email while at school, he sat quietly on the news until he got home.
"I was scared to check it but I checked it anyways and read it out my head, I was super keen and super happy and then I had to sit in class for the next 30 minutes and not tell anyone," Lourey said.
Lourey said the support from his parents and club have been hugely beneficial in setting him up for success in the program.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
