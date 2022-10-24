Students from two Wagga high schools gathered to mark 100 years of memories at the weekend.
A crowd of about 150 gathered to mark 50 years since the Class of '72 graduated from Trinity High and Wagga High at Romanos on Friday night.
Trinity High reunion organiser Peter Mahoney said the two schools initially planned separate reunions.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We found out about a week before that Wagga High was also celebrating their 50 year reunion and everybody was really pleased," Mr Mahoney said.
"Both classes met at Romanos on the Friday night, then on Saturday the Trinity Class of '72 had a luncheon at the Mates Gully Restaurant, while the Wagga High Class of '72 had a dinner at the RSL that evening."
Mr Mahoney said both Trinity High School functions were well attended and a lot memories revived.
Mr Mahoney himself brought along a very special jumper to the occasion.
"I wore an original Christian Brothers Trinity rugby league jersey," he said.
The reunion saw former classmates travel from across Australia and beyond.
"One of the Trinity guys, Brian Hunt, travelled all the way over from England to attend," Mr Mahoney said.
"There were also several people from all round NSW and interstate."
Reflecting on his tenure at Trinity High, Mr Mahoney said they were "fun times."
"There were no computers, it was all text books and exercise books," he said."
Mr Mahoney said there was also friendly rivalry between Trinity High and Wagga High, "particularly on the footy field."
He also reflected on how times have changed over the past 50 years.
"When we did the HSC, there was no early entry into universities," Mr Mahoney said.
Back then, Mr Mahoney recalled the HSC also had a very different structure, with no assessments until the end of the two year period.
"It was 100 per cent exams," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.