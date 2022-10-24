Letters: Let's all show a bit more tolerance on the roads

Roads have a life and many regional roads have long passed that period and patching up with a lick of bitumen does not cut the mustard. My experience is we have a piece of bitumen between the potholes on many regional roads. The funding of regional roads needs to be increased dramatically and urgently, otherwise the cost to transport food stuffs to the city will have to increase. One thing I can assure you the weather each year will be different, and we have to be prepared for all eventualities.