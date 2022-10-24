Letters: Let's all show a bit more tolerance on the roads

Just read the story of the man kicked and was left unconscious after a road rage attack ("Man kicked unconscious during highway road rage incident", dailyadvertiser.com.au, October 24). Let's be honest we all do things that annoy another driver, so we are all guilty at times and have heard the warning of someone else's horn blowing.
At times we have had something we didn't like done to us and hit the horn button. So we need to just shrug and get on with it, why let out anger grow to a violent outburst?
Let's show a little more tolerance remember it might be us in the future.
There used to be a time when one could go about one's business without having to inform authorities where one is or is going.
When I was younger, we used to feel sorry for those in communist countries as they were monitored in everything that they did.
The secret police was very effective.
Today, in Australia, we are placed under the same surveillance.
The government monitors our mega data. Telcos monitor our movements and Facebook, Google Maps and the like monitor where we are. Now the clubs and pubs are in on the act; monitoring our movements within them ("Recognising there's a problem with pokies", October 21).
We are always told it is for some reason or another, normally for our greater good. But since when, in a democracy, do we have to keep tabs on the movements of its citizens.
In communist countries and other forms of dictatorships it is mandatory as we cannot have people being free.
But this is Australia, the land of the free. Or are we??? We are more caged in then ever before but it is done in such a way that we have become accustomed to it.
It is time that we stop say 'well what have you to hide', to why the heck do governments and business want to keep tabs on us.
One should ask, what does the government and business want to conceal????
Just to remind people that nature does not read the papers, listen to the media or billionaires who want to get richer but plods along serving up a variety of weather patterns. Nature is affected by many natural occurring events such as earthquakes, volcanoes, the elliptical rotation around the sun.
Notice recently the Victorian Premier and the Australian Prime Minister visited a flood region in a gas-guzzling helicopter which showed the amount of water in the river systems. Thought to promote their renewable credentials they would have driven in an electric car to get a clear picture of the real situation. The conditions of the roads were appalling before the floods, and many have now been made into Third World goat tracks.
Roads have a life and many regional roads have long passed that period and patching up with a lick of bitumen does not cut the mustard. My experience is we have a piece of bitumen between the potholes on many regional roads. The funding of regional roads needs to be increased dramatically and urgently, otherwise the cost to transport food stuffs to the city will have to increase. One thing I can assure you the weather each year will be different, and we have to be prepared for all eventualities.
