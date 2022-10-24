The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, October 25

Updated October 25 2022 - 4:41am, first published October 24 2022 - 6:30pm
Letters: Let's all show a bit more tolerance on the roads

LET'S SHOW MORE TOLERANCE

Just read the story of the man kicked and was left unconscious after a road rage attack ("Man kicked unconscious during highway road rage incident", dailyadvertiser.com.au, October 24). Let's be honest we all do things that annoy another driver, so we are all guilty at times and have heard the warning of someone else's horn blowing.

