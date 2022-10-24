YOUNG trainer-driver Luke Primmer hopes it will be a case of good things come to those who wait at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night.
Primmer will wait until the last race of the night, the Download The TAB App Today Maiden Pace (1740m), where he achieve a career first by starting four horses in the one event.
Patience, however, has not been a problem for Primmer, who has had next to no starters over the past couple of years but suddenly has an unusually strong presence in the final race at Wagga.
The studmaster at Tipperary Equine, Primmer will be hoping for a little bit more luck on race night after not only drawing the final race of the card, but coming up with barriers seven, eight, nine and 10.
"I was hoping they would split the division but they didn't," Primmer said with a laugh.
"You normally get two races or some balloted but nothing happened so I've got the four.
"We'll see how we go."
Hoi An and Hartspeak are out of the draw and therefore drew the outside of the front row. They both have race fitness on the side and come in on the back of last-start placings.
Primmer will take the reins behind Our Star And Back, a six-year-old American Ideal mare that gets to the track more than two years after her first trial.
Rounding out the team is Yella, who only had the one start back in January 2020, in barrier 10.
Primmer explained the long gaps between racing for his second two pacers was not by design.
"I didn't really train a horse for a couple of years so they all had two years off basically," he said.
"I was doing the stud and then had a wet winter last year, they got colds and I just turned them out. I've got another four or five in work that will be starting soon that are all in the same boat as well.
"They all got a long holiday."
Primmer does not believe there is much between his quartet.
"There's probably not a whole let between them. The two with race fitness would probably be the best two chances," he said.
"The one I'm driving goes at least as good but the only reason I'm driving it is that she can be a bit funny and get a bit fizzy. She's a nervy type and (gate nine) is probably not a bad draw actually.
"She's an older horse having her first race so it's obviously going to take a bit of racing to get her tightened up. I don't mind her though.
"I reckon if we can get the two ODs off and they run on alright and the other two first up do everything right then that would be a good result."
While increasing his training presence, Primmer is still busy running Tipperary Equine at Young and reported there has been strong bookings in resident stallion Restrepo this season.
