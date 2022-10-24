Luke Walsh may have retired from playing, but he's far from done at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, returning for a third year as the club's women's football coach.
Walsh's Lions dominated the 2022 Southern NSW women's season, finishing the season as undefeated premiers.
With the team expressing they'd like to see Walsh return, he said it felt mutually beneficial to take on the role again.
"We won the grand final last year and the girls wanted to keep things the same and I was happy to do that, it was fun," Walsh said.
At least five players are unable to return for the 2023 season, and Walsh said there'll be a focus on helping new players find their place in the team dynamic and picking up the skills required to play.
With some players now coming into their third season playing football, Walsh said they're more comfortable with the ball and he can trust them to progress while spending time with new players as required.
Walsh's confidence in his returning players continues to grow, saying he can see them mentoring and guiding new players entering the group.
MORE LOCAL FOOTY NEWS
"I don't need to spend so much time with those more experienced girls, and I can spend a bit more time with the girls who need a bit more direction," he said.
One-on-one time with his players is important to Walsh, who said it gives him opportunity to make sure he's on the same page as them and provides a safe space for them to ask questions they might not have in front of the group.
Walsh said he enjoys coaching the women's team for their eagerness to learn and develop with him.
"They're willing to learn and willing to put the effort in, and they're such a coachable group because of that," he said.
"Whatever your philosophy is on coaching, you can try and get that message across to them and teach them how you think footy should be played and they're just happy to absorb it and do that. I think that's why I like it so much and what makes it so enjoyable."
Lions are yet to begin their group pre-season but Walsh has already got his players out running their own pre-pre-season fitness programs.
The group will come together on November 4 for their first run ahead of the 2023 season.
With a break over the Christmas and new year period required, Walsh said the season sneaks up fast and the eight weeks before the festive season require hard work to get the team ready for February.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.