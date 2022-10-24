The Daily Advertiser

Luke Walsh returns to coach reigning premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Walsh coached Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong through their 2022 undefeated premiership season. Picture by Les Smith

Luke Walsh may have retired from playing, but he's far from done at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, returning for a third year as the club's women's football coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.