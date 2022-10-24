Mason Dryburgh and Grace Korovata have been rewarded for brilliant seasons at Leeton with the pair being named the Crows' best and fairest winners in first and A grade.
Crows coach Tom Groves said Dryburgh was a deserved winner who took his game to another level in 2022.
"He won by quite a lot in the end," Groves said.
"He had a pretty dominant year this season, he really stepped up a level I think.
"He's obviously one of the premier ruckman in the Riverina League and he levelled up around the ground taking some really good marks and he was rewarded with a best and fairest which was great for him."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Bryce O'Garey and Tom Meline finished equal second in the count with 19-year-old Nathan Ryan coming third with him also named most consistent.
Other awards from first grade went to Dan Hillam who was most improved with Jack Coelli being named as best first year player while Angus Crelley won the coaches award.
Will Wakeman was named most determined, with Darcy Cullan named as most promising junior while Cooper Purtill won the Lou Brown Memorial Strappers Award.
O'Garey and Taj Doyle were named most outstanding local players with Doyle also kicking the most goals in RFL.
On the court, Korovata topped off a fantastic year with a best and fairest win that adds to her being named in the Team of the Year and an equal third place finish in the League best and fairest.
Korovata was also named most consistent with Maddison Clyne finishing runner-up while Maddison Kennedy was named best in finals.
Emily Baulch was named most promising junior player while Anabelle Cross won the Roz and Bruce Frazer award.
In major club awards from the evening, Libby Gillespie was named netball club person of the year while Kate Jones was named the club person of the year.
The Crows also had five new life member inductees with Jenny Meline, Tom Meline, Tim Carroll, Pat Lyons and Cheryl Whymark all being inducted.
It wasn't the best of seasons results wise for the Crows, however they have already started to make moves ahead of next season with the club signing Kabe Stockton and Chase Neutze who comes across to Leeton from Coleambally.
Groves said he is excited ahead of the upcoming season, and that the squad can't wait to get back into it ahead of 2023.
"Yeah we are very excited," he said.
"Kabe Stockton comes in and he is just that bit of experience and maturity through out back line which will be instrumental.
"It's exactly what we need and it's a huge get for the club so we can keep building and moving forward.
"There is a good buzz around the club and everyone is excited and raring to go with the new facilities and young exciting talent coming through.
"We are looking to improve which is great, it's really exciting and everyone is excited to get back into it and get to work."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.