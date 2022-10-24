The Daily Advertiser

Wagga and District Scale Model Club show and expo a success

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 24 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's 4 yo Oliver Gill checking out some of the model ships associated with Task Force 72 at the Wagga and District Scale Model Club expo. Picture by Les Smith

Wet weather over the weekend didn't stop a "pleasing crowd" from attending the 36th annual Wagga and District Scale Model Club show and expo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.