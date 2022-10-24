Wet weather over the weekend didn't stop a "pleasing crowd" from attending the 36th annual Wagga and District Scale Model Club show and expo.
The event was held across both weekend days, attracting attendees from Geelong, Bathurst, Canberra, Newcastle and Griffith.
Wagga and District Scale Model Club president Graham Pack said he was pleased to see a people come from a diverse range of locations despite flooding across the state.
"We also had people come down from Victoria, which we had thought we might not get because of the flooding of the Murray River," Mr Pack said.
Among the crowd was also a lot of younger people which Mr Pack said was good to see.
Pleased with the turn out, Mr Pack said the club has already marked the calendar for next year when they will hold the event for the same time.
"We also had a record number of entries."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
