Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes retain Ethan Schiller and Max Hanrahan as women's co-coaches

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:30am
Ethan Schiller will return as co-coach for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes women's team in 2023.

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will see the return of their terrific trio of Ethan Schiller, Max Hanrahan, and Colin Roberson for the 2023 Southern NSW Women's football season.

