Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will see the return of their terrific trio of Ethan Schiller, Max Hanrahan, and Colin Roberson for the 2023 Southern NSW Women's football season.
Schiller said he is excited to be back co-coaching with Hanrahan, with Roberson back as their assistant.
"I loved coaching last season, I thought it was so much fun and I reckon that Max would say the same," Schiller said.
"We just had a really good group of girls who were real keen to get into footy and that just made it."
Schiller had been unsure if he would still be in Wagga for the 2023 season but after deciding to stay in the area he was keen continue coaching.
MCUE were new to the competition in 2022 and after early teething problems became a force within the Pool B fixture.
"We struggled to make it work at first and we all had no idea how it would work out but now we've had a year under our belt I reckon it'll flow a lot more smoothly," Schiller said.
Coaching players who were so new to the sport was a learning curve for the trio, who worked with players to develop vocabulary they could understand in the football context.
"I remember on the first training sessions, one of the girls asked how many points is it to kick the ball through the big sticks, that kind of just put into perspective okay, that's where we're at, it was a brand, brand new," Schiller said.
"Then we were saying shepherd, and half the girls are looking at us like what does that mean? they kept saying netball terminology instead, and we just had to try to allocate different terminology so they could understand it."
With many players new to full-contact sport, Schiller said he hopes to put more time into understanding how to play physical football safely, to avoid injuries.
Heading into their second season, Goannas are hoping to see an increase in participation, as returning players bring friends, and spectators from last season join the playing group.
Schiller said the dynamic between Hanrahan, Roberson and himself set the playing group up for success last year, and he hopes working on basics will continue to improve the side's performance.
"Our dynamic works really well, I know Max, people would follow him into battle, no matter what. He can rev everyone up, he's got the hype, he's got the determination, he pumps everyone up and Col's just got that good extra knowledge that can help you along your way," he said.
Mangoplah is yet to begin their pre-season but Schiller expects to see the group together again in early November, ahead of the February season.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
