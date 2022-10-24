Taxpayers shouldn't foot the bill for political messages

One out of every four dollars in federal government advertising is spent on politicised advertising campaigns, according to a new report from the Grattan Institute.
The research found that both Coalition and Labor governments, at federal and state levels, use taxpayer-funded advertising for political purposes.
Of the nearly $200 million spent each year by the federal government on advertising, nearly $50 million is spent on politicised campaigns. Despite rules stating that public funds should only be used in the public interest, roughly two of the five biggest federal government campaigns each year have a political agenda.
Taxpayers should not be footing the bill for political messages. It's a waste of public money, it undermines trust in important government messaging, and it can create an uneven playing field in elections.
Taxpayer-funded advertising is never as overtly political as party advertising, but it often contains elements aimed at securing an electoral advantage.
Let's look at the broad picture before analysing the detail. In the lead up to the 2019 election, the former Morrison government spent about $85 million of taxpayers' money on politicised campaigns. Of the 10 most expensive politicised federal campaigns in the past 13 years, half were approved by Labor governments and half by Coalition governments.
"Weaponising taxpayer-funded advertising for political advantage wastes public money, undermines trust in politicians and democracy, and creates an uneven playing field in elections," Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood told the Sydney Morning Herald.
Examples include the federal Coalition government and the Queensland Labor government both spending taxpayer funds promoting economic recovery plans ahead of election campaigns.
Three main signs of politicisation the institute identified in federal and state government advertising were identified in the report.
Firstly, campaign materials that included political statements, party slogans, or party colour schemes. For example, before the last federal election, the federal government published ads in major newspapers that used the Liberal Party blue, alongside a vague statement: "Australia's economic plan. We're taking the next step."
Campaigns were also timed to run in the lead up to an election, without any obvious policy reason for the timing.
Spending on government advertising consistently spikes in the lead up to federal elections.
The third type of campaign is those that spruiked the government's policies or performance and lacked a meaningful call-to-action.
For example, the Queensland government spent more than $8 million on two campaigns in an election year to "inform Queenslanders of the state's recovery plan".
Many federal and state campaigns contained multiple elements of politicisation - using party colours, spruiking government achievements, and running on election eve.
There are plenty of other ways governments can spruik their policies without drawing on the public purse. Ministers can use parliament, doorstop interviews, traditional media, and their own large social media reach to promote their policies. They can advertise using party funds.
The report recommends stronger rules to limit the scope of taxpayer-funded advertising, the establishment of an independent panel to assess ads, and for political parties that break the rules to be forced to pay for the advertising themselves.
The Grattan Institute's stronger rules to limit the scope of taxpayer-funded advertising suggest that campaigns should run only if they encourage specific actions or seek to drive behaviour change in the public interest. This would allow recruitment ads, tourism campaigns, bushfire or workplace safety campaigns, and anti-smoking ads, to give a few examples. But it would not allow ads that simply promote government policies.
Campaign materials should obviously not promote a party, or the government. And campaigns should run when they will be most effective, not when they will provide a political advantage (such as immediately before an election).
These rules should be enforced by an independent panel, which would check the final campaign materials. The panel should have the power to knock back campaigns that are not compliant, whether they are politicised, or more generally don't offer value for money.
Finally, the Grattan Institute recommended a simple but strong penalty for breaking the rules: the governing party, not taxpayers, should be liable to pay the costs of any advertising that has not been ticked off by the independent panel. This would discourage governments from subverting good process, and provide a stronger safeguard against misuse of public money.
