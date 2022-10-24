Man kicked unconscious during highway road rage incident

A man has been charged with kicking a person unconscious during a road rage incident on the Hume and Olympic highways.
Police were told the two vehicles were travelling north on the Hume Highway at Table Top about 3.20pm on Sunday.
A passenger in a grey Nissan Patrol and a driver in a grey Ford Faclon became involved in a verbal altercation.
The Ford driver took the Olympic Highway exit, followed by the Nissan.
It's alleged the cars pulled over and the 37-year-old Nissan passenger pulled the other man out of his car.
The 61-year-old man was allegedly pulled to the ground before being kicked multiple times in the head, causing him to lose consciousness.
The younger man allegedly left the scene before emergency services were called.
He was arrested in Culcairn about 3.50pm.
He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The older man was taken to Albury Base Hospital for treatment.
"Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident - in particular, motorists with dashcam vision - to come forward and call Albury Police on 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a police spokeswoman said.
