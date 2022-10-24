The Daily Advertiser

Man kicked unconscious during road rage incident at Table Top

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 24 2022 - 7:25am, first published 1:15am
Man kicked unconscious during highway road rage incident

A man has been charged with kicking a person unconscious during a road rage incident on the Hume and Olympic highways.

