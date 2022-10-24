BARELLAN have upped the ante in the bid to make a long-awaited return to Farrer League finals with the signing of three Queanbeyan footballers.
Barellan welcome on board Queanbeyan premiership player Jason Taylor, as well as two experienced teammates in Jed Simpson and Jack Carroll-Tape.
Taylor was part of the leadership group at Queanbeyan this season and a member of the grand final team that downed Belconnen by four points.
He arrives at Barellan with just shy of 100 games experience at Queanbeyan, on top of a NEAFL season at Canberra Demons.
Simpson and Carroll-Tape missed most of this season due to overseas travel and injury respectively but both bring plenty of first grade experience to the Two Blues.
The trio will reunite with Barellan coach Alex Lawder next season, with the Two Blues leader thrilled to beat a number of Riverina League clubs to their signature.
"Things are shaping up pretty good," Lawder said.
"These guys will fit in to exactly what we want to do and are the type of players we wanted. It's absolutely perfect and we're stoked."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Taylor spent most of the season at Queanbeyan in defence, but will be used through the midfield at Barellan.
Simpson has played 43 first grade games at Queanbeyan but was named reserve grade captain this year before heading overseas mid-season.
Carroll-Tape has played little football over the past two years due to injury but has 53 first grade games to his name and won the AFL Canberra reserve grade best and fairest in 2020.
Lawder described Taylor was one of the toughest footballers he's played alongside.
"JT, he's the kind of guy that everyone just loves playing with," Lawder said.
"Oozes enthusiasm and excitement, gets everyone else up and about and brings guys with him, he's the ultimate team man and he's tough as nails. One of the toughest guys I've ever got to play with."
He said Simpson and Carroll-Tape will be also used through the midfield.
"Jed has typically been a backman but he's another guy, tough as nails, never takes a backward step so I actually want to use him through the midfield as that grunt. Get the ball and feed it out to our runners," he said.
"I see him the same as JT, mid and backline. Jed's another one that brings that excitement, brings the energy all of the time.
"Jack's been injured. He's coming back. The last two years he's had stress fractures and hammies. He could have come back this year and played but he just wanted to get his body right for next year. I've been in talks with him for a while.
"He's a bloody good player. More of a winger. He's another speedster. I've obviously been trying to aim at adding more speed and he fits that bill. He loves to run and bounce and take opposition on, kick long goals from 50 which is exciting."
The trio are replacements for Sean Ellis and Mick Lovett. Ellis retired at season's end, while Lovett finished up after a bad knee injury early in the year.
The Two Blues have also lost Kabe Stockton to Leeton-Whitton, and Josh Britcliff is up in the air, but are confident of announcing a couple more signings in coming weeks.
Barellan led the competition after four rounds this season before narrowly missing finals and finishing in seventh spot.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.