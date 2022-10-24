Brenton Gannon has backed up a stellar state titles performance last month, winning gold at the National Amateur Body-Building Association Lee Priest Classic National Championship in Sydney.
After winning the novice division, Gannon was elevated into the men's open final, where he received bronze.
Though he looked small on stage next to his towering competitors, Gannon's physique impressed the judges, his well defined muscles all proportionate to his stature.
Gannon said he was still riding the high of winning the state competition, and used it to build confidence for nationals.
"I felt pretty confident, still on a high from the state champs, I didn't really know who I was going to be against until Saturday, the day before, when we got the running sheet," Gannon said.
Leading into the competition Gannon said making sure he was in the right mental state was important, and a self-imposed phone ban beforehand helped keep his mindset straight.
Seeing his competitors warm up before going on stage was nerve wrecking, but a reassuring video call with his trainer in Wagga helped relax him.
"She could just look at me and give me a bit of feedback, give me a heads up on what I needed to puff up more or get the veins popping before I get on stage," he said.
After his competition Gannon said he was feeling good, both mentally and physically.
"This is what you dream of, from a kid, making it through to the Nationals, so I had to shut everything out around me," he said.
Mental preparation is as important as physical preparation Gannon said. Leading into the competition he told his friends and family wanting updates on his results that he would contact them after the competition.
"You can't have interruptions or disturbances outside that can throw you off, because it does reflect when you're on stage," he said.
Gannon has been preparing for the competition for close to 12 months and is looking forward to the off season.
Body building requires an incredible amount of time and self-sacrifice, following strict diets and intensive exercise routines.
Gannon said he's looking forward to taking some time off to "make up on lost time" with his young family and enjoy some "real" food.
Leading into the Christmas period he'll give his body and mind a break before ramping up training again in 2023, when he intends to compete again.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
