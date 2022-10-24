The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Brenton Gannon wins gold at the National Amateur Body-Building Association Lee Priest Classic National Championship

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 24 2022 - 7:19am, first published 5:30am
Brenton Gannon won first in the novice section before moving up to take bronze in the open's at the NABBA National Amateur Body-Building Association Lee Priest Classic National Championship . Photo supplied

Brenton Gannon has backed up a stellar state titles performance last month, winning gold at the National Amateur Body-Building Association Lee Priest Classic National Championship in Sydney.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

