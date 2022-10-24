Former Turvey Park junior Billy Glanvill will join the SANFL next season after signing with West Adelaide.
Glanvill who enjoyed a breakout first season in the Ovens and Murray League with Lavington, will be the latest Riverina product who heads over to South Australia to test himself at state level.
Glanvill is looking forward to the challenge ahead, however also said that it was sad to leave the Panthers after such a good first season under coach Adam Schneider.
"It is exciting," Glanvill said.
"But it is tough to leave Lavi, it's been a really good year there and I've enjoyed it a lot and all the boys there.
"I've learnt a lot from Schneids and everyone at the footy club, it will be hard leaving but I'm keen to get over there and test myself out in Adelaide."
Glanvill said he had always hoped to be able to have a crack at state league footy, and after a superb first season at the Panthers, everything aligned for him to head over for next season.
"I've always wanted to test myself out," he said.
"I've been over to Adelaide and watched a SANFL game when I was a bit younger and I always thought that I want to go over there one day.
"I've got a family friend who is over at West Adelaide and he was chatting to them and then they got onto me.
"I've been chatting to them for a little while and it all fell into place this year."
After finishing runner-up in the Bulldogs best and fairest in 2021, Glanvill headed down to Lavington to try and test himself at a higher level.
It was a fantastic year for the young midfielder with Glanvill winning the Panthers best and fairest as well as being named in the Ovens and Murray Team of the Year.
Although admitting it took a few weeks to adjust to the standard of football, Glanvill said that being happy at the Panthers was a big reason why he was playing so well.
"It took a few weeks early in the year just to adjust," he said.
"It's obviously a pretty good standard coming from the RFL last year, but it's been good fun.
"Good players and Lavi is an awesome club, so I really enjoyed my year there.
"It obviously helps when you are enjoying your footy and Lavi definitely helped with that.
"Everyone at the club has been really good and Schneids has been really good in helping me out and backing me in and threw me into the midfield early in the year.
"That's where I feel I play my best footy, so it was good to get the backing from him and get into the midfield and just play footy."
It has been a quick rise through the ranks for Glanvill, with him not expecting to be heading to Adelaide after just one season in Lavington.
"I thought that it was going to be a mid 20's kind of thing," he said.
"But everything fell into place this year to go over there and I thought while I'm young and with not a whole heap of responsibilities yet, I may as well go over and give it a crack.
"Lavi will always be there if it doesn't work out."
Glanvill joined the ever-growing contingent at the Panthers from the Riverina and Farrer Football Leagues and thoroughly enjoyed his time at Lavington.
"It was unreal," he said.
"It was a really good year, we were stiff not to make finals which was disappointing.
"But I'm sure they will have a red hot crack next year."
