Former Turvey Park junior Billy Glanvill has signed with SANFL club West Adelaide

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 24 2022 - 6:16am, first published 1:30am
Former Turvey Park junior Billy Glanvill had a terrific first season at Lavington and will now head to West Adelaide in the SANFL. Picture by Ash Smith

Former Turvey Park junior Billy Glanvill will join the SANFL next season after signing with West Adelaide.

