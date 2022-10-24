Tragic outcome in search for missing Riverina man

A body has been found in the search for an elderly man who had been reported missing south-east of Wagga.
The 71-year-old man, who police said uses a wheelchair, was last seen at his Carabost home on Coppabella Road around 3pm on Sunday.
A neighbour went to visit the man several hours later, but could not find him and reported him missing to the police around 6pm.
The all-terrain vehicle he often uses to get around the farm was later found on Carabost Hall Road, police said.
A search involving the police, State Emergency Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW ambulance went well into the night before being called off around 2.30am.
It resumed at first light on Monday, police said, and a body was discovered on the Coppabella Road property just before 3pm.
The body is yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be that of the missing man.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death have commenced and police will prepare a report for the coroner.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
