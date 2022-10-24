The Daily Advertiser
Updated

Body found in search for man reported missing at Carabost

Daisy Huntly
Daisy Huntly
Updated October 24 2022 - 7:39am, first published 5:00am
Tragic outcome in search for missing Riverina man

A body has been found in the search for an elderly man who had been reported missing south-east of Wagga.

