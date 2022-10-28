BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Set on 35.73 hectares and located 20 kilometres from Wagga, this Alfredtown property isn't expected to be on the market long.
The original homestead retains many of its original features with high ceilings and oversized rooms.
Three bedrooms, two sleepouts and two bathrooms make up the original part of the home while the modern attached extension is fully self contained with a kitchen, living/dining area, huge bedroom and ensuite. There are several indoor and outdoor living spaces plus multiple reverse-cycle split system air conditioning units and a combustion fireplace.
Outside, a large deck wraps two sides of the home offering stunning outlooks.
There's a saltwater/chlorinated pool with a new pump, five paddocks and house garden and 8kw of solar.
Improvements include a shearing shed, cattle yards, machinery shed and single lock-up garage, other various shedding, a bore with a stock-and-domestic water license, two dams and two water tanks.
"Perched on the side of a hill, this lifestyle block will appeal to a variety of buyers who want that exclusive lifestyle that only a property like this can offer," selling agent Michelle Wilcox said.
