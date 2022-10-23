Heavy rains has forced the closure of a major Riverina airport.
Griffith Council announced Monday morning it had shut the city's airport "until further notice to all aircraft as a precautionary measure to ensure safety," citing heavy rainfall overnight.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Griffith airport station recorded 72.4 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 9am Monday morning.
A council spokesperson said staff will continue to assess the situation and advise of any changes going forward.
Heavy rainfall has also hit several other Riverina towns including Deniliquin, which recorded 46.8 mm in the 24 hours to 9am Monday morning, while Balranald recorded 33 mm and Hay 14.4 mm.
Wagga didn't record much in comparison, with just 0.2 mm falling at the airport since yesterday.
It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for parts of the far western Riverina.
Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is possible over southern parts of the Lower Western district and far southwestern parts of the Riverina on Monday morning, including Deniliquin, Hay and Balranald.
The bureau said six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 50 mm are possible, with localised falls up to 60 mm likely with thunderstorms.
The heavy rainfall is expected slowly ease from the west later on Monday.
The bureau said an upper trough over eastern South Australia has lead to the development of a low pressure system around the Victorian and South Australian border region.
The bureau said this low will combine with a very moist atmosphere to produce areas of heavy rainfall.
Looking ahead, the bureau is predicting up to 20 mm rainfall in Wagga on Monday with thunderstorms possible.
Across the region, Griffith is also expected to receive more rainfall on Monday with up to 20 mm forecast, while Deniliquin could receive up to 12 mm.
Turning to the catchments, the Burrinjuck Dam recorded 34 mm over the weekend, with the dam sitting at 105.21 per cent at 9am on Monday morning.
The bureau continues to issue flood warnings for communities downstream along the Murrumbidgee with the Murrumbidgee River currently rising at Gundagai.
Floodwaters continue to impact travel across the Riverina forcing the closure of several major thoroughfares.
The Sturt Highway remains closed between Darlington Point and Collingullie.
The Newell Highway is also closed between Jerilderie and Gillenbah.
As well, the Riverina Highway is closed between Federation Way and Bull Plain Road near Coreen.
In addition to state managed roads, the following Wagga roads also remain closed:
Drivers are urged to drive with caution and are reminded not to drive through flooded roads and to obey road closure signs.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Flood warnings are also current for southwest NSW. Further details can be found at: http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
The State Emergency Service continue to advise people to:
