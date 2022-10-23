Sam Smith will line up for Wagga RSL this season.
The all-rounder has made the move from Lake Albert to join their rivals.
Bulldogs captain-coach Sam Perry is thrilled to have him on board.
"I think he will bring a lot," Perry said. "Every time we played Lake Albert he was always one of the key guys we focused on and thought about how we were going to get him out.
"His left-arm leggies will be very good for us.
"At times last year when we had Rikki Bovey it was really good for us to have another spin option and I think Sammy Smith and myself should be able to get a little partnership going in the middle of games and hopefully get a few wickets.
"He also brings a bit of competitive energy. He doesn't like losing, like a lot of us, so he will be and he's captained Lake before so he's another leader in our team. That's always something good to have."
Smith was equal with Aaron Tucker as Lake Albert's best finish in the Brian Lawrence Medal count last season.
They both finished on seven votes, five less than winner Blake Harper.
Smith headlines a limited number of changes to Wagga RSL's squad following their narrow loss to eventual premiers South Wagga in last season's preliminary final.
They will be without experienced pair Charlie Cull and Bovey this season while Jack Carey is not really expected to feature either with university commitments.
Perry is confident the team can adapt to the changes.
"We're pretty much the same, which is good," he said.
"Cully is a massive out for us as he often opened the bowling for us and would take a wicket or two which just makes it that bit easier for the younger guys with the ball and with the bat he was that experienced head that sort of led the way.
"No one panicked when Cully was out there as he was always going to score 30 or 40 and get us within reach of a total. He is a big out for us but hopefully we have a few guys who can slot into the middle order and play a similar role.
"He's won the last two best and fairests at the club, so he's always going to be a big out, but professional stuff came out in Port Macquarie so he's moved his life to there and we wish him all the best."
With the season pushed back a fortnight due to implications the wet weather has had on pitch preparations, Wagga RSL are due to take on South Wagga in the opening round of the season on Saturday.
Perry believes it will be a great way to kick start their campaign.
"We always tend to have good games against them and obviously they beat us by seven runs in the prelim last year and we were extremely gutted about that," he said.
"We were speaking at training last week about how much it still hurts thinking about that game and the little things that could have changed it but they are always a good battle and they will be good again.
"They've lost a few but I think there's a few experienced guys coming back and their depth is always pretty good."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
