Kabe Stockton will return to Leeton-Whitton next season with him last playing for the Crows in 2012

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 23 2022 - 7:00am
Kabe Stockton is heading back to Leeton next year with him departing Barellan after the past seven seasons at the Two Blues. Picture by Les Smith

Kabe Stockton is returning to Leeton-Whitton for next season, with the experienced defender last playing for the Crows in 2012.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

