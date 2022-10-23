Wet weather hampers start to summer seasons

Wet weather continues to wreak havoc on a number of sporting endeavours.
The first leg of the Capital 7s was called off on Saturday due to Canberra's weather.
The men's bus had made it as far as Gundagai before the decision was made that play was not possible.
Due to their later start, the women's side weren't as far into their journey.
Women's coach Rhianna Burke hopes discussions to play the round this weekend come to fruition.
"Hopefully we can get a gig this weekend," Burke said.
"It's been suggested but it hasn't been confirmed yet."
However it will give both sides an extra week of preparation.
Wagga is set to play host to the second leg on November 5.
Wagga Cricket had another false start to their already delayed season.
While some junior matches were able to be played on Friday night, while others fell foul to the weather, the junior round set for Saturday was called off.
Third and fourth matches were also abandoned due to the weather conditions.
All grades are set to be in action, weather pending, next weekend after first grade and second grade were pushed back two weeks.
The first round of the Wagga Softball competition was also called off on Saturday due to the weather and conditions at Frenchs Field.
It comes as Southern District race meetings were called off at Albury and Harden due to the state of both tracks.
Harden did hold a phantom meeting.
However the non-TAB meeting at Balranald was able to be run.
Both Heath Chalmers and John Robertson and Nathan Hobson and Nathan Beattie combined for doubles.
It means the Murrumbidgee Turf Club will hold the region's next meeting on Friday before Tumut's traditional Derby Day meeting on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
