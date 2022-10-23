Brayden Bigham is departing Wagga Tigers.
Bigham who played 10 games for the Tigers this season is set to move back to the Central Murray League where he played with Tyntynder from 2017-21.
"I'm in talks with a couple of clubs back in the Central Murray League," Bigham said.
"One being Tyntynder and the other being where my brother-in-law is at in Nyah.
"He's told me a few things and a few blokes who are going there, so it's definitely an option.
"But will probably wait and see till the partner and I get back in December and go from there."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Moving to Wagga at the start of 2022, Bigham had told Tigers coach Murray Stephenson that he was only initially planning to stay for 12 months before reassessing his options at the end of the season.
After coming across from Tyntynder, Bigham said it took him a bit of time to adjust to the Tigers.
"It was different going from Tyntynder culture wise," he said.
"I probably didn't have my best year to date in terms of getting my body right.
"I set myself back and probably just wasn't as interested in footy as I could've been because I was sitting on the sidelines.
"I did enjoy my time at the Tigers, but I suppose the culture is a bit better in Victoria.
"It's mainly footy in Victoria and up here you are sort of competing with rugby union and the like."
After playing the entirety of his senior football in the Central Murray League, Bigham said it was a different experience playing in the RFL.
"They tackle you a lot harder," he said.
"I found that out a few times and it is probably not as quick as I thought it would've been."
After a disappointing year injury wise, Bigham is looking forward to bouncing back next year and hoping to get back to his best football.
"I'm just trying to get my body right at the moment," he said.
"Just doing a few things on the side, but it will be good to go and play with my mates and see them again.
"Hopefully I'll have a better year next year and try and play some finals."
With the Tigers being one of the most proactive clubs in the off-season so far, Bigham is confident that the club will be competitive in 2023.
"I just wish the Tigers all the best for next year," he said.
"I know they have been pretty successful, you just need to look at their history."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.