Riverina towns were hard at work over the weekend preparing for potential flooding of creeks and rivers in the coming days.
Emergency services at Coolamon and Ganmain are monitoring a "fast-rising" Boggy Creek which is yet to spill.
Ganmain RFS Brigade deputy captain Guy Purcell said the Boggy Creek is 'well within its banks' and there is yet to be any flooding across properties, houses or businesses.
"We were a little bit lucky yesterday that the storms hit north of Ganmain," Mr Purcell said.
"We will be monitoring the creek and keeping an eye on the forecast because if we do get decent rain in the Boggy Creek catchment between Coolamon and Ganmain then everything is prime to cause a flood."
A spokesperson for Coolamon SES said the main affected areas will be Ardlethan, Beckom, Ganmain and a few creeks in between if flooding does occur within that area.
Currently, Coolamon SES is assisting with the floods at Narrandera which are still facing moderate flooding.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology as at Sunday evening, the Murrumbidgee River at Narrandera was 7.62 metres high.
Recent rain has caused spillage across the Ariah Park, Ardlethan and Temora townships over the weekend, with residents and emergency services bracing for worsening conditions.
Ardlethan resident Tanya Hackney said local RFS and SES volunteers worked with residents on Saturday evening and Sunday morning to prepare sandbags as more rain is likely for the township in the coming days.
Mrs Hackney said Mirrool Creek and YarranJerry Creek are already swollen at the township.
"With more rain predicted tonight and tomorrow, our local RFS and SES volunteers have spent the morning sandbagging and delivering to the most venerable and will be on standby for a necessary emergency that may arise in the next 48 hours."
Burley Griffin Way at Ariah Park reopened on Saturday after it was closed due to water over the road, with flash flooding occurring between Ariah Park and Temora over the weekend.
Moderate flooding in the town is still occurring.
NSW SES southern zone communications officer Brett Koschel is urging residents not to drive through floodwaters, regardless of road closure signs being in place.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
