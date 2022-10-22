A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Riverina and multiple other locations across the state this afternoon, with the potential for flash flooding forecast.
As of 3:28 pm on Saturday October 22, the Bureau of Meteorology announced the severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall for people in parts of Illawarra, South Coast, Southern Tablelands, North West Slopes and Plains, Central West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes, Upper Western, Lower Western Forecast Districts and the Riverina.
A surface trough is combining with an upper trough over central and eastern New South Wales, the bureau said, enhancing severe thunderstorms about the southeast and through the interior.
The thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Wagga may be affected, alongside Nowra, Walgett, Parkes, West Wyalong and Lightning Ridge.
The next warning is due to be issued by 6:30 pm.
Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210. The Bureau and State Emergency Service would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
