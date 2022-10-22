Flood costs rising, even as river falls

As the Murrumbidgee River flood peak continued to make its way slowly downstream at the weekend, the mess left behind by the high water level lingered in many areas.
While the clean-up of flood-affected roads and riverside parks has begun in parts of the Riverina, including Wagga, some of the impacts caused by the inundation won't dissipate as quickly as the water level subsides.
Some of the biggest effects of flooding stick around for many months or years.
Think about the damage to crops and groundcover on farms, the cost of groceries at the supermarket, and the price of home insurance premiums and coverage provided.
Such effects are not immediately obvious. We're told ad nauseam to not drive through floodwaters because we don't know what dangers lurk beneath the surface. Similarly, many flooding impacts aren't clear to all.
In Saturday's paper, we revealed the almost never-ending flooding along the Murrumbidgee has left Wagga homeowners at the mercy of "unfair" insurance embargoes and high premiums as insurers become increasingly wary of disaster-prone areas.
The Wagga area has been placed under embargo, meaning insurers won't quote it.
Georgina Brown, a director at J&B Insurance, said the embargoes were "unfair" as they include parts of the city not in danger of flooding.
One North Wagga resident, who spoke anonymously, said she had to re-sign with her current insurer for 50 per cent more than her old policy and was now paying $11,000 a year. "You can understand why it's happening ... but I wouldn't have expected it to be this brutal," the woman said.
Brutal indeed. Adequate coverage for flooding certainly costs money, and residents in certain parts of Wagga know that, but against the backdrop of ever-increasing cost-of-living pressures it's a tough blow.
Another flood-induced blow is that facing farmers and communities cut off by significant road closures, like the 150-kilometre shutdown of the Sturt Highway between Collingullie and Waddi, near Darlington Point.
The Newell Highway is also shut from Gillenbah to Jerilderie, meaning business owners in Narrandera are losing out with no passing traffic and limited deliveries.
Diversions onto lesser-used roads have also placed further pressure on already-crumbling infrastructure.
Let's hope funding to fix the pothole-riddled roads flows just as quickly as our high rivers.
There's more to flooding than just a high river and all of us will be dealing with the aftermath of prolonged wet weather, in one way or another, for months or years to come.
Keep dry, stay safe and have a great week.
Andrew Pearson - acting editor
